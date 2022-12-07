By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It was a heartbreaking day for Spanish supporters on Tuesday after seeing their team get eliminated in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez, aka Bo Cruz, joined the agony of his countrymen as he witnessed Spain crash and burn after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss against Morocco.

Hernangomez, who also starred in Adam Sandler’s Hustle as the highly-likable Bo Cruz, watched Tuesday’s knockout match with his teammates in a Raptors team facility. Juancho couldn’t take the pain after seeing his team miss all three of their penalties en route to an early tournament exit:

Juancho "Bo Cruz" Hernangomez tuning in the FIFA World Cup penalty shootout between Spain (his home country) and Morocco 😅pic.twitter.com/9bXiVRPyhZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 6, 2022

You just knew that Hernangomez’s Raptors teammate had to cheer against Spain just for the sake of it. They were clearly enjoying Juancho’s agony as he sunk himself to the bottom of the hot tub after seeing Spain fall in heartbreaking fashion to an underdog Morocco side.

Juancho Hernangomez now has no choice but to put this loss behind him. Based on his reaction in the clip, it is clear that he’s a big supporter of the Spanish national team. It’s no easy task trying to get over this gutting defeat, especially if you consider how it will be another four years before the next iteration of the World Cup. The Raptors forward will need to focus on his basketball, though, as he looks to recover from a right ankle sprain.

Hernangomez has played 16 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per contest.