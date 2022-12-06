Spain is out. Once again, the Spanish side has come up short in a penalty shootout at the World Cup, as Morocco clutched up and got it done in the high-pressure situation after a scoreless 120 minutes. After Yassine Bounou solidified himself as a Morrocan hero by saving three consecutive penalties, Achraf Hakimi sealed the deal with a stunning panenka penalty to send Morroco into the quarterfinals.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day after Spain was sent crashing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and absolutely no punches were pulled while celebrating Morocco’s triumph.

Hakimi’s penalty kick featured a nod to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, as he did the renowned penguin waddle celebration after his glorious panenka penalty.

Hakimi’s story is iconic.

There was a little more than a football game at stake for Hakimi.

Remember fans saying that Spain finishing second in their group was for the best? Roman Saiss says otherwise.

Spain was bounced in the 2018 World Cup in a penalty shootout. Manager Luis Enrique claims the squad practiced thousands of penalties in order to avoid a similar fate.

RECOMMENDED
Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup, Portugal

Portugal makes stunning Cristiano Ronaldo decision for World Cup game vs. Switzerland

Karl Rasmussen ·

Neymar, Pele, Brazil, World cup

Neymar’s heartwarming Pele gesture after Brazil defeats South Korea at World Cup

Karl Rasmussen ·

England, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, World Cup

Phil Foden’s bold Jude Bellingham prediction amid masterclass for England at World Cup

Quinn Allen ·

Glad all that effort paid off!

Morocco is putting itself on the map as a real threat in the World Cup, and they’re now set for a matchup in the quarterfinals vs. the winner of Portugal-Switzerland.

The Spanish players, Pablo Sarabia especially, will be ruing their missed chances as they soak in this loss. Meanwhile, the Moroccans will be doing the penguin dance right into the next round.