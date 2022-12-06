By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Spain is out. Once again, the Spanish side has come up short in a penalty shootout at the World Cup, as Morocco clutched up and got it done in the high-pressure situation after a scoreless 120 minutes. After Yassine Bounou solidified himself as a Morrocan hero by saving three consecutive penalties, Achraf Hakimi sealed the deal with a stunning panenka penalty to send Morroco into the quarterfinals.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day after Spain was sent crashing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and absolutely no punches were pulled while celebrating Morocco’s triumph.

After converting the penalty kick to propel Morocco to a massive upset over Spain in the World Cup, Achraf Hakimi hit Jaylen Waddle’s waddle celebration 🐧 (🎥: @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/ZfsnTv8v2R — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

Hakimi’s penalty kick featured a nod to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, as he did the renowned penguin waddle celebration after his glorious panenka penalty.

Hakimi’s story is iconic.

A man born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, who chose to represent Morocco instead of Spain, steps up in the biggest moment of his life and chips a penalty down the middle of the goal to win the game and beat the country of his birth. There is nothing like the World Cup. Nothing. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 6, 2022

There was a little more than a football game at stake for Hakimi.

Remember fans saying that Spain finishing second in their group was for the best? Roman Saiss says otherwise.

Despite practicing 1,000 penalties prior to the World Cup, as revealed by their manager, Spain failed to score a single penalty against Morocco. #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/hE3kyYj8wp — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 6, 2022

Spain was bounced in the 2018 World Cup in a penalty shootout. Manager Luis Enrique claims the squad practiced thousands of penalties in order to avoid a similar fate.

Glad all that effort paid off!

Morocco is on top today. 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q6iYOTPclg — ⚽ FBref ⚽ (@fbref) December 6, 2022

Morocco is putting itself on the map as a real threat in the World Cup, and they’re now set for a matchup in the quarterfinals vs. the winner of Portugal-Switzerland.

The Spanish players, Pablo Sarabia especially, will be ruing their missed chances as they soak in this loss. Meanwhile, the Moroccans will be doing the penguin dance right into the next round.