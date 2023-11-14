The Raptors organization has high hopes for Gradey Dick, especially when taking into account Darko Rajakovic's words.

The Toronto Raptors have endured an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 season, and it's only fitting that following their spirited 111-107 Monday night win over the Washington Wizards, they now have a 5-5 record. At this point in time, it's clear that the Raptors are still deciding on a direction to take as they intend to return to contention soon, especially with the futures of veterans Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in a Raptors uniform still up in the air. But one thing's for sure: they know they have a few keepers on the roster, with Scottie Barnes being their franchise cornerstone.

But basing off of the words of head coach Darko Rajakovic, it seems as though Barnes isn't the only long-term piece the Raptors have on the roster. The organization also has sky-high hopes for rookie wing Gradey Dick, who, despite not yet establishing a prominent role on the team, has shown flashes of being a positive contributor on both ends of the court.

“He’s our future. We’ve got to invest in him,” Rajakovic told reporters in his postgame presser, per Adam Laskaris of Daily Hive Toronto.

The stat-sheet will not tell the whole story, but Gradey Dick was excellent for the Raptors during their Monday night win over the Wizards, a game in which they had to come back from a 23-point deficit. Dick may have finished with just eight points, four rebounds, and two assists on 3-4 shooting from the field (2-3 from three), but the hustle, energy, and grit he showed was essential in instilling within the team the confidence they needed to mount that excellent comeback.

Dick also has the prototypical size for an NBA wing, and there may be no more important archetypes of player for an NBA team to roster than a versatile, two-way wing who can knock down some open threes, do a little bit of shot creation themselves, and then match up against guards and forwards alike on switches.

Only 19 years old, Gradey Dick's commitment to mastering the little things that contribute to winning bodes well for his chances of blossoming into a high-level contributor for the Raptors as we proceed deeper into the 2020s.