Monty Williams has now joined ex-Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse in unemployment. This is after the Phoenix Suns got rid of last season’s Coach of the Year winner on Saturday night, shortly after their NBA Playoffs second-round exit against the Denver Nuggets. As it turns out, however, Williams could actually emerge as Nurse’s successor in Toronto.

As always, ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Williams’ axing on Saturday. Woj also reports, though, that there shouldn’t be a shortage of interest in Monty now that he’s on the open market. The Raptors will reportedly take a long look at Williams as their potential next head coach:

“Williams had three years and more than $20 million left on his contract, sources told ESPN. He is expected to become a prominent candidate in coaching searches elsewhere in the league, especially the Toronto Raptors’, sources said,” Woj wrote in his report.

Woj also mentions the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons in his report, but as it is, it seems that it’s the Raptors who are in pole position to sign the 51-year-old coach.

Williams has got quite a resume under his belt. Apart from being named the top coach of the league in 2021-22, it was also Monty who led the Suns all the way to the NBA Finals two years ago. He hasn’t reached those same heights since, which is why the Suns front office decided to cut ties with the veteran shot-caller. Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound like Monty Williams will remain jobless for very long.