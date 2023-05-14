The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with coach Monty Williams after four seasons.

Williams was twice named the NBA’s Coach of the Year and led the franchise to the NBA Finals and a team-best 64 wins just years after they finished at the bottom of the Western Conference for three consecutive seasons. However, Suns owner Mat Ishbia never warmed to Williams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which opened the door for a dismissal after the team’s blowout 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Key points from Woj in his story on Monty Williams’ dismissal, including: “(Mat) Ishbia has fully taken over the franchise’s basketball operations.” pic.twitter.com/QP6bu9gQYn — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 14, 2023

Ishbia has shown in his short time as owner he will be aggressive. He traded forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap for Kevin Durant, who will be built around along with guard Devin Booker.

The Suns’ new owner also dismissed an unnamed executive and two scouts Friday, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Ishbia, who was a national champion at Michigan State under coach Tom Izzo in 2000, has experience with a winning team and is also the CEO and chairman of United Wholesale Mortgage, which is the No. 1 overall mortgage lender in the United States.

“We’re going to try to win championships,” Ishbia said at his introductory press conference in February. “We can’t win every year, but I promise you we’re going to try. We’re going to try to win everything we can do.

The Suns were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix had Durant and Booker playing at a high level, but it could not get more out of its rotation and role players, including center Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix does not have a clear front-runner to replace Williams, Wojnarowski said. Clippers coach Ty Lue is believed to be a candidate, according to longtime reporter Marc Stein, if the Suns can lure him away.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer are also on the market.

The Suns must win now to maximize a small championship window with Durant, who is 34 years old. Phoenix had a chance to win the title after it acquired Durant. Now, it will have a new coach and full offseason to decide how to best build its roster around him and Booker.

