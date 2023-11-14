Pascal Siakam came up huge for the Raptors, as he was brilliant from start to finish of Monday's home game vs. the Wizards.

The Toronto Raptors started the week on a high note, thanks to the heroics in the clutch by Pascal Siakam. The do-it-all forward came through in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter of Monday night's meeting with the Washington Wizards at home, as he attacked the defense of Jordan Poole and Kyke Kuzma to bury a game-winning bucket.

PASCAL SIAKAM FOR THE LEAD 🤯 Toronto is on a 19-1 run 👀 pic.twitter.com/BLcN5L9wdt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

Siakam took full advantage of his matchup with Poole during that play, as he found the Wizards guard guarding him after a screen provided by Dennis Schroder just outside the arc. Right after the switch, Raptors fans saw Siakam's eyes light up, as he easily bullied Poole on his way to to the basket. By the time Kyle Kuzma stepped in to help, it was too late for him and the Wizards.

The Wizards were still left with enough time to try to tie or get the lead back, but Kuzma committed a turnover coming off a timeout. Schroder then got fouled after a Raptors timeout and sank both free throws to seal the deal for Toronto, which came away with a 111-107 win.

Pascal Siakam carries Raptors on his back vs. Wizards

Siakam was brilliant all night long for the Raptors, and his shot near the end of regulation was just a cherry on top of his exceptional performance. He finished with 39 points on 15-for-24 shooting from the field and 9-for-14 from the free throw line, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 38 minutes of action.

The Raptors, winners in three of their last four games, will next deal with the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Wednesday.