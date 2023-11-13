The Washington Wizards visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Wizards travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wizards have not been good this season. They are 2-7 to begin this season, and they have lost their last two games. Kyle Kuzma is their leading scorer this season with 23.0 points per game. Jordan Poole was their big acquisition this off-season, but he has not played the way they have hoped for. He is averaging just 16.4 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He is turning the ball over 2.7 times per game, as well. As a team, however, the Wizards are scoring 116. 2 points per game.

The Raptors are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics, and that dropped their record back below .500. However, Toronto had two pretty solid wins over the San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks before that. Scottie Barnes is leading the charge for Toronto. He is averaging 20.2 points, and 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the team in both those stats. Pascal Siakam, O.G Anunoby, and Dennis Schroder are all averaging over 16.0 points per game this season, as well. Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr are questionable for the game against the Wizards.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Raptors Odds

Washington Wizards: +9.5 (-114)

Toronto Raptors: -9.5 (-106)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Sportsnet (Canada)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards need to keep up on the defensive end of the court. The Raptors play some good defense, so the Wizards are going to have a very tough time scoring. The good news is the Raptors score the second-fewest points in the NBA this season. To go along with that, the Raptors are the second-worst team from the free throw line. This means the Wizards can be extra aggressive on defense. They can be a little more physical than usual because the Raptors will miss some free throws. If Washington can find a way to lock it down on defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are one of the better defenses in the NBA. They allow just 109.2 points per game, and opponents do struggle to shoot against them. Washington scores the basketball well, but the Raptors have proven to be tough against some very good teams this season. They beat the Mavericks, and Dallas is one of the best offenses in the NBA. Toronto was also able to Milwaukee by double-digit points. The Raptors can cover the spread with their defense alone.

The Raptors should also be able to score in this game. Washington gives up 123.8 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. Teams also have the second-best field goal percentage against the Wizards this season. The Raptors are going to be able to score the basketball, and that should help them easily cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are big favorites in this game, and it is for good reason. They are the better team, and they should be able to handle the Wizards in this game. It could seem a little high, but I am going to take the Raptors to cover the spread, and blowout the Wizards.

Final Wizards-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -9.5 (-106), Under 228.5 (-112)