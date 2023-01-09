By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s no secret that rookies go through all sorts of initiations from veteran teammates. The Toronto Raptors are no exception to this right of passage. Just ask rookie Christian Koloko, who was recently on the receiving end of some absolute savagery from star teammate Pascal Siakam.

Koloko was talking to the press after a recent practice session. Apparently, the 7-foot-1 center skipped the line — be it intentional or otherwise — in that he spoke to the media first even before Siakam could have his turn. Pascal was having none of it, and he decided to put his rookie teammate in his place right in front of the press:

Pascal Siakam puts Raptors rookie Christian Koloko in his place during media availability 😂 (via @LindsayDunnTV)pic.twitter.com/hhFfkbyCi5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2023

Koloko was literally already fielding questions from reporters when Siakam decided to yank him from the media session. The 22-year-old had no other choice but to concede his spot to his veteran teammate as Koloko sat in the corner while waiting for his turn.

“I mean, there’s a lot more things that happened (to me),” Siakam said when asked if he experienced a similar type of initiation during his rookie year. “I think the rookies have it easy. I think Christian, he doesn’t get to do anything, really, but maybe just get cars or something. He doesn’t do anything. … No popcorn or anything. We had to do everything. He didn’t do anything. Even carrying the bags — nothing.”

Siakam said that he felt he was actually being too nice to Koloko at the moment. The seven-year veteran said he went through quite a lot when he was a rookie, and he feels that the effort he’s been putting in in Koloko’s right of passage is not commensurate to what he had to go through during his debut season.

It seems like this moment turned out as a bit of a moment of clarity for Pascal Siakam. Unfortunately for Koloko, Pascal may have just realized that he has to do more in terms of “welcoming” his younger teammate to the NBA.