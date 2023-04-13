The Toronto Raptors‘ season has ended after they were felled by the Chicago Bulls in a come-from-behind victory amid Wednesday night’s play-in games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will advance in the play-in tournament, facing the Miami Heat on Apr. 14.

The winner of that matchup will determine who the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks get to face in the first round of their matchup.

Obviously, the Raptors would have preferred to be on their way to South Beach for a competitive basketball game rather than to begin their vacation. But, as Toronto’s fundamentals were lacking in the loss to Chicago, their up-and-down season came to a swift and perhaps merciful end.

In the process, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam shined under the bright lights.

As an All-Star-caliber player with just one season remaining on his deal with the 2023-24 season officially begins, Siakam’s growth and limitations will soon be explored more than ever.

Finishing the game with a team-high 32 points, Spicy P also chipped in nine rebounds, six assists, and steal in 42 minutes.

However, he also went 5-of-11 from the free-throw line. Three of his free-throw misses came in the fourth quarter as the Bulls outscored the Raptors by a 13-point margin.

Toronto’s struggles at the charity stripe were half-jokingly attributed to the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, a young child who could be heard screaming at the Raptors whenever they stepped to the line.

Nonetheless, Siakam tells reporters that the screaming had nothing to do with their free-throw struggles.

"I've got to be better than 5-for-11 from the line." – Pascal Siakam He says he didn't think the screaming had anything to do with the struggles — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 13, 2023

That said, four of the Raptors starters missed at least three free-throws. They lost to the Bulls by four points.

As the saying goes, numbers don’t lie.