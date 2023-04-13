The Toronto Raptors’ 2022-23 campaign ended in devastating fashion Wednesday evening, as they ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls in what, for the majority of the night, was a game controlled by Nick Nurse and his ball club.

After taking the lead at around the five-minute mark in the fourth period, the Bulls never relented and wound up pulling out a 109-105 win to secure a matchup against the Miami Heat Friday night in a fight for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The loss for the Raptors was surely a painful one to have endured, but especially for the likes of Nick Nurse who has been the subject of dismissal rumors for the majority of this year’s campaign.

During the morning hours after Toronto’s season came to its unfortunate end, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported via his personal Twitter account that the headman will be having a meeting with all the team’s players for an ” end-of-season evaluation.”

Koreen also provided a direct quote from Nurse regarding his team’s campaign as a whole and, unsurprisingly, the tone seemed to be rather somber.

“Last year it clicked at a level beyond maybe what we were expecting, maybe. … This year we got a little bit disconnected at times, especially defensively. … Take defensive transition: It just got really disconnected,” Nurse said.

Koreen would note that the Raptors coach did address his oft-questioned future with the franchise, where he would comment by saying: “I have no idea where that comes from or what I was supposed to do about that.”

Through five seasons serving as Toronto’s head coach, Nick Nurse has accumulated an overall record of 252-179 (including playoffs). He has guided the team to the postseason on three separate occasions and won the franchise their first NBA Championship back in 2018-19.