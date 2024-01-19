Pascal Siakam will always have major love for the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors officially ended an era on Wednesday, trading forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster deal. That ended an eight-year tenure for Siakam in the 6ix, starting his NBA career with the organization and developing into one of the better players in the Association.

After all the dust settled, Siakam penned a heartfelt Player's Tribune message to the Raptors on Friday morning but also took the time to post a touching farewell video about his time with the franchise.

Chills:

Siakam's name was in trade rumors for the last couple of seasons and with his contract set to expire next summer, the writing was almost on the wall for him to be dealt. It's definitely sad, but the Raptors are ready to retool their roster and go in a different direction. Title runs like 2018-19 simply aren't in the cards anymore.

Pascal Siakam won Most Improved Player of the Year that same year Toronto won their first-ever championship and also made two All-Star appearances as a member of the Raptors. For Siakam's career with Toronto, he finishes with averages of 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 49% shooting from the field.

The Raps selected Siakam in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at 27th overall and he truly went from a bench player to an important piece for this squad. Toronto fans embraced Siakam from day one and they will never forget what he did for not only the franchise but the city. Without him, they would have no ring.

For the Pacers, it's exciting to acquire a player like Pascal Siakam, who will form an intriguing duo with versatile guard Tyrese Haliburton.