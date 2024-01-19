Scottie Barnes is still processing Toronto's big trade moves.

The Toronto Raptors have been heavily involved in NBA trades at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. First, the Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in late December. Later, the team parted ways with Pascal Siakam. Rising forward Scottie Barnes acknowledges the changes from the big moves.

The Raptors are turning a new leaf after their massive NBA trades

Scottie Barnes arrived in Toronto during the summer of 2021 as the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft. The Raptors already had an established core, which featured OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Both stars were a part of Toronto's 2019 NBA Championship. However, the team did not go much farther than that.

The Raptors struggled to escape the first round of the playoffs more years than not after their 2019 success. Nevertheless, Barnes thrived and grew. Then, the franchise decided to move in a different direction.

Barnes was likely aware the team was going through a transition period, but he did not think it would come this early.

“I wouldn't have believed them,” Barnes said in response to the question of what he would have said if someone told him about the season's changes, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

The rising star gained valuable experience next to two of the NBA's best wings. Now, he looks to take the reigns and help his new-look team become competitive again. Barnes is having a career year, averaging 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic sees the young forward as the future “face of the league.” As Toronto turns a new leaf, Barnes looks to step up the challenge.