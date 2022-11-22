Published November 22, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Pascal Siakam is nearing his return to the Toronto Raptors from his injury. The star forward was knocked out a few weeks ago after suffering a groin injury. Now, Nick Nurse has revealed that Siakam will be looking to return next week for the team, per Aaron Rose.

The Raptors got off to a solid start this season thanks to Pascal Siakam’s incredible play. Prior to his injury, the All-Star forward was torching defenders left and right. He averaged 24.8 points on solid efficiency, along with 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He legitimately looked like an MVP candidate for Toronto.

Unfortunately, Siakam’s hot start had to be paused after he suffered that groin injury a couple of weeks ago. Since then, the Raptors have hovered at the middle of the pack, losing winnable games at times. The last few weeks have made it clear that Pascal Siakam brings a completely different dimension to their game.

Unfortunately, Siakam’s return coincides with another injury development for the Raptors: Scottie Barnes. The reigning rookie of the year is listed as day-to-day with a knee ailment. It’s unclear when Barnes suffered this injury, but the team doesn’t expect this injury to be serious.

The Raptors are 9-8 this season and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. We already saw how good this team can be when Pascal Siakam is leading the charge. Hopefully, Toronto heals up enough over the next few weeks to secure a spot in the postseason down the road.