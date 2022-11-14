Published November 14, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After a hot start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have significantly slowed down in the last few games. The reason: a pesky injury bug that’s been terrorizing the team over the last few games. Players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Scottie Barnes have been dealing with various injuries throughout the season.

Now, the Raptors are set to lose another starter for their game against the Detroit Pistons. The team announced that Gary Trent Jr will be out due to hip soreness. Trent Jr joins Siakam, VanVleet, and Precious Achiuwa on the team’s injury list. That’s… less than ideal, to say the least. (via Josh Lewenberg)

“Add Gary Trent Jr. to the growing list of Raptors’ injuries. He’s out tonight with a sore right hip. Toronto will be without 3 starters (Trent, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet) as well as a key reserve (Precious Achiuwa) in Detroit.”

The silver lining for the Raptors is that Cade Cunningham will also be out for the game due to injury. Given their bizarre track record against Dwane Casey’s Pistons, though, it’s certainly concerning that they effectively have four rotation players unavailable for the game. This will definitely be an uphill battle for the remaining Raptors players.

The silver lining for the Raptors, though, is that their bench players will have a chance to prove to Nick Nurse that they deserve minutes. Toronto’s bench has looked suspect at times, especially at certain positions. This could be the perfect audition for players like Malachi Flynn to get more minutes.