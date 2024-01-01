Raptors' RJ Barrett explains how it feels to be back 'home'

RJ Barrett is getting a hero's welcome from his hometown of Toronto, Canada after being traded to the Raptors over the weekend. And it means the world to him.

“I mean who doesn’t want to come home and play in front of family and friends and get a team that I’ve always loved so much back to where they were in 2019?” Barrett told the media hours before his debut with the team, per TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg.

The 23-year-old had enjoyed a significant role with the New York Knicks since the organization drafted him in 2019, but it felt like both parties were due for a change. He has not shot the ball at an efficient level since his second NBA campaign, so a new environment, or rather an old and familiar one, could be just the igniter his career needs.

Barrett and Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Immanuel Quickly are bringing with them from New York the potential to add new layers to the Raptors' offense. The former is averaging more than 18 points and four rebounds per game, and the latter is shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

The value of this opportunity is not lost on Barrett, who already has a special bond with the franchise and community. “It's great. I'm really happy, really excited to be here,” the former Duke star said. “I'm thankful. I'm blessed…I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put the jersey on, it's going to be great.”

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors will look to start this new era of Toronto basketball on the right note when the Cleveland Cavaliers invade the Scotiabank Arena Monday night.