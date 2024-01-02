RJ Barrett is happy to be home with the Raptors.

RJ Barrett is finally home. He got his debut out against the Cleveland Cavaliers and did not disappoint. The Toronto Raptors were able to efficiently use him and Immanuel Quickley despite the short amount of time that he spent outside of the New York Knicks system. All of these mixed with the warm reception of Canada prompted him to get real on his homecoming win over the Cavs, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

“It meant a lot as the hometown kid coming in trying to get a win for the fans, trying to win for the country… This was special. Way better than any other time I’ve played here. This was a special one that I’ll always appreciate,” the new Raptors player declared.

RJ Barrett blazed up and logged valuable minutes in this game. He was the second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam as he notched 19 points. His performance could have looked better on the stat sheet had he gotten another rebound for a double-double. There is still a lot left to be desired in the Raptors' communication on defense but this win over the Cavs will surely uplift his spirits.

Immanuel Quickley also made his debut after the Knicks-Raptors trade. He scored 20 points and dropped three dimes to keep his teammates involved. Six rebounds rounded out his introductory performance for the new squad.

The two new Raptors players are starting to make waves. Will they be able to help the squad break even in their 13-win and 20-loss record before the All-Star break?