The new Raptors player hyped up his teammate that came along with him via trade.

Newly acquired RJ Barrett is happy to back in his hometown after being acquired by the Toronto Raptors in a trade with the New York Knicks.

“I mean who doesn’t want to come home and play in front of family and friends and get a team that I’ve always loved so much back to where they were in 2019?” Barrett told the media hours before his debut with the team.

Barrett also hyped up his former Knicks and now Raptors teammate Immanuel Quickley, who came along with him in the trade, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports:

“Barrett on Quickley: ‘That is my brother right there. He's going to come in and give you energy every single night. He's going to play his butt off. He's a team guy. He's a hard worker… I'm going to take care of him, he's got my back. It's easier to come here with (him).'”

Quickley was a key part of the Knicks turning things around as a franchise over the last handful of years and was even a contender for NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season. However, he was never going to be able to fully unlock his potential with Jalen Brunson playing in front of him.

Now, Quickley should have a chance to start with the Raptors. He said he prefers to play on the ball, and with an expanded opportunity he is hoping to show that he can make plays and elevate teammates around him.

This trade will be important for the future of both franchises. The Knicks have a wing defender in OG Anunoby that they have been looking for, while the Raptors hope that both Quickley and Barrett are key young players for the future as the team undergoes a likely re-tool over the next several seasons.