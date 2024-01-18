As the Raptors build their franchise around Scottie Barnes, Toronto's new star had to watch trusted teammate Pascal Siakam get traded away.

Scotties Barnes got his start in the NBA playing alongside Pascal Siakam on the Toronto Raptors. It was hard for Barnes to not get emotional after hearing Siakam had been traded.

Toronto sent Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a haul that includes three first-round draft picks. Barnes understands the NBA is a business and that trades happen. He is sad to see Siakam go, but knows he must step up to lead the Raptors in his absence, via Savanna Hamilton of Sportsnet.

“He meant a lot to me. He meant a lot to this organization, he has been here his whole life. All the effort, dedication, hard work he put in here. He showed us love every single day. I love him as a brother. It hurts but you got to just keep moving on, keep fighting.”

Even with their latest win over the Miami Heat, Toronto sits at just 16-25 on the season. They had already traded away OG Anunoby as the Raptors head towards a soft rebuild. With Siakam set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, it seemed inevitable he would be dealt.

Still, it's a heartbreaking blow for Barnes. Siakam will go from a trusted mentor and teammate to someone Barnes will try to emulate. Barnes is transforming into the face of the franchise.

As the Raptors continue to build around Scottie Barnes, there are sure to be plenty of changes to the roster. While he is the present and future Toronto, Barnes had to see Pascal Siakam get traded for the Raptors to get closer to their ultimate goal.