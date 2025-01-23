Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is having a marvelous season, and it's not going unnoticed by the fans. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has now become the star of the franchise, and one of the NBA's brightest young players.

Raptors fans have embraced Barnes, and appear to be expressing their appreciation in a number of unique ways – the latest being a sort of caricature drawing.

The fan art has surfaced over social media, via Legion Hoops on X, formerly Twitter.

“Someone drew a picture of Scottie Barnes and sent it to him

Fan: “I drew you king.”

Scottie: “They trolling?”

Barnes has developed a joyous reputation around the league, and his down-to-earth interactions with his fans – and basketball pundits alike – are proof of that. Despite the team's 11-32 record, Barnes has lifted the spirits of the Raptors fanbase with his demeanor and performances on a nightly basis.

Scottie Barnes' 2024-25 Raptors campaign

Barnes is averaging 19.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Raptors this season. While it's obvious that the Raptors are rebuilding, they are confident in the asset that they have in Barnes. He fits the mold of a franchise player that can revert the team to a championship contender.

Ahead of Toronto's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, Barnes looks to keep his stretch of solid performances going.