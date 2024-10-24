Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Toronto Raptors aren't expected to contend for a playoff spot. Even Jakob Poeltl admitted as much on media day. But they expect to at least put up a fight every night, especially with rising star Scottie Barnes leading the way. But their opening night performance gave everyone no reason to be confident in the Raptors, as they stunk it up en route to a 136-106 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers despite being at home.

The Raptors managed to keep up with the Cavs for the first 12 minutes of the contest. But the game got away from Toronto in the second quarter, and it snowballed from there. Barnes, in particular, had himself a night he would much rather forget. He put up just nine points, six rebounds, and five assists on a horrid 3-14 shooting night, and in doing so, he etched his name in the franchise's history books in a manner that he's not going to appreciate.

As per Sportsnet Stats on X (formerly known as Twitter), Barnes' plus-minus of -33 is the lowest plus/minus in Raptors franchise history in a season opener. This is not too surprising, as their margin of defeat of 30 points is the worst in franchise history.

Barnes simply could not do much of anything against the Cavs' supersized frontcourt. His ballhandling and ability to get to his spots as a 6'7″ point forward is what sets him apart, but his size advantage was neutralized against the trio of Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

It became even more difficult for Barnes to shoulder the Raptors' offensive workload after Immanuel Quickley had to depart the game after suffering a pelvic contusion in the second quarter. Toronto's roster wasn't already deep enough to start the night, but Quickley's injury left Barnes on an even bigger island.

There will be no rest for these weary Raptors. Following their blowout loss to the Cavs on opening night, they will be taking on three playoff-caliber teams in succession, facing the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. Barnes cannot afford to put up this kind of a stinker against those teams, as the Raptors will get laughed off the floor if he does.

Raptors fans better brace for what will be a long season

The Raptors have fully embraced the rebuilding process, trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last year to bring in promising youngsters such as RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, as well as an assortment of draft picks. But with Cooper Flagg looming as the grand prize of next season's draft lottery, the Raptors have little-to-no incentive to win games outside of player development and building winning habits.

Of course, Scottie Barnes is not going to play as poorly as he did on Wednesday night on a regular basis. But with Barrett on the mend and now Quickley joining him, the workload that will be falling on Barnes' shoulders will be immense. Only time will tell how Barnes and the Raptors respond to the adversity that lies ahead of them.