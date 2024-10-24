Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley suffered a right pelvic contusion in Wednesday night's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will not return to the game, the team announced at halftime.

Quickley was hurt while attempting to grab a rebound over Darius Garland. As the young guard went airborne, he was caught up on Darius Garland's back, resulting in a hard fall to the ground. After going to the locker room before halftime in clear discomfort, Quickley underwent further evaluation that resulted in the Raptors ruling him out with his pelvic contusion.

Prior to Quickley exiting the Raptors' season opener against the Cavs, he had recorded 13 points, four assists, and two rebounds in 14 total minutes. He was 4-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 2-for-4 from three-point range. Without Quickley on the court, Toronto will turn to newly acquired Davion Mitchell and rookie guard Jamal Shead in the backcourt.

In a total of 38 games last season with Toronto, Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three-point range. This led to the Raptors giving Quickley a five-year, $175 million contract as a restricted free agent in free agency.

This is a concerning injury for the Raptors, especially since they are already without RJ Barrett to begin the season. Barrett sustained a sprain to the right acromioclavicular joint in the preseason, resulting in him being unavailable for Wednesday's season opener against Cleveland. No further updates have been given on Barrett's status at this time.

Both Quickley and Barrett were acquired by Toronto during the 2023-24 season when they traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

The Raptors have not found a whole lot of success since winning their first championship in 2019. This organization won just 25 games a season ago, their fewest since winning only 2023 games during the 2011-12 season.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic is building this team in his image, and executive Masai Ujiri has committed to the rebuild that this franchise faces. Ujiri alluded to this in his preseason comments, simply putting that Scottie Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley are the faces of the team right now.

Whether or not Quickley will miss time with this hip injury is unknown at this time. He will undergo further evaluation after Wednesday's game.