The Toronto Raptors took on their fourth matchup of the 2024-25 season on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. The game went back and forth, but the Nuggets outlasted the Raptors 127-125 in overtime. Moreover, before that point, Scottie Barnes and Nikola Jokic shared a physical moment.

Barnes and Jokic were battling for a rebound late in the game when Jokic caught the Raptors forward with an elbow, as seen on an X (formerly Twitter):

Barnes came down in pain but appeared to be okay. He ended the game just shy of a triple-double, amassing 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Barnes received stout help from a pack of Raptors. RJ Barrett, Jacob Poetl, Davion Mitchell, Gradey Dick, and Ochai Agbaji all scored 20, 16, 16, 15, and 15 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with a commanding 40-point-10-rebound performance. Jokic's efforts propelled the Raptors to their second straight loss, and Toronto now possesses a record of 1-3. Nevertheless, the team has what it takes to snap their cold streak and get some wins.

In the middle of the 2023-24 season, head coach Darko Rajakovic displayed confidence in Scottie Barnes while giving a heated rant on missed foul calls. Rajakovic called Barnes a future face of the league when expressing discontent on the lack of fouls that were called when he drove into Los Angeles Lakers defenders in a January loss.

Rajakovic is not the only one who believes in Barnes' abilities though. RJ Barett gave an eye-opening admission on Barnes in early October before the 2024-25 season's start.

“He's probably the most unselfish superstar [I've probably ever seen]… It's great. It just kinda sets the tone for everybody else,” Barnes said.

The Raptors will continue to rely on Barnes and the rest of their young talent as they progress through the rest of the season. At some point, the team will break through and begin realizing their potential.