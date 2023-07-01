The Toronto Raptors added some wing depth behind Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes after signing free agent forward Jalen McDaniels to a deal.

McDaniels is signing a two-year contract worth $9.3 million to join the Raptors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. He is expected to come off the bench for Toronto, though he will have to fight for minutes with OG Anunoby and Otto Porter Jr.

The 25-year-old played for the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23. He started the season with Charlotte before a four-team trade that sent Josh Hart to the New York Knicks and Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers landed him in Philly.

With the Sixers, Jalen McDaniels saw a decrease in his playing time, dropping from an average of 27.5 minutes per game with the Hornets to just 17.5. Of course his production dipped as well, as he put up just 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24 games in the City of Brotherly Love.

It remains to be seen how the Raptors plan to use McDaniels and if he will get more opportunities in Toronto compared to his time with the Sixers. However, considering the fact that both Anunoby and Siakam have been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, there could be a chance for McDaniels to contend for a regular rotation spot under new head coach Darko Rajakovic.

The Raptors still have plenty of decisions to make, especially after Fred VanVleet left them for the Houston Rockets. They already added Dennis Schroder to replace FVV and signed big man Jakob Poeltl to a new deal. Nonetheless, it's still unclear what direction they would want to take.

McDaniels should fit in nicely whatever the Raptors opt to do, though. He's just 25 and still far from his prime, though he proved during his run with the Hornets that he's ready to contribute when given the chance.