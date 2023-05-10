Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After letting go of Nick Nurse, the Toronto Raptors are searching for their next head coach. The Raptors might not have to look too far as they replace Nurse.

Toronto assistant coach Adrian Griffin (+400) is the favorite to become the Raptors next head coach, via betonline.ag. Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is in second at +500 odds. David Adelman, Earl Watson, Frank Vogel and Sergio Scariolo are all tied for third at +600.

Griffin has been an assistant coach with the Raptors since 2018. If they’re looking to keep things status quo, Griffin certainly knows the ins and outs of the organization. However, Griffin has ample coaching experience, serving in an NBA assistant role since 2008. He has more than just Toronto roots going in his favor.

The entire Raptors’ coaching search came after Nick Nurse shockingly decided to part ways with the team. Nurse spent five years in Toronto, leading the team to a 390-227 record and their first ever NBA Championship. However, after a 41-41 2022 season, Nurse decided to go in a different direction.

Budenholzer is in a similar boat. After his No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks were ousted from the NBA Playoffs by the No. 8 seed, the team decided to fire their head coach. If the Raptors are serious about contending, Buldenholzer clearly knows how to win, despite the Bucks’ stumble.

Adelman, Watson, Vogel and Scariolo would all give the Raptors an entirely new vision. Each has their own strengths and skills that could benefit Toronto.

But for now, Adrian Griffin is in the drivers’ seat. After sitting next to Nick Nurse on the Raptors’ bench, Griffin is in line to potentially take his spot.