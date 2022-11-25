Published November 25, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The injuries just keep rolling for the Toronto Raptors. Reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes is the latest addition to the team’s growing list of injury casualties with the 21-year-old currently dealing with a left knee sprain. Barnes has already been ruled out for Saturday’s clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, where he will join Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter on the sidelines.

To make matters worse for Toronto, both Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton have been tagged as questionable for the Mavs. This leaves the Raptors with an extremely thin lineup against one of the top teams in the NBA today. To say that Toronto is dealing with an injury crisis right now would be a major understatement.

It’s not all bad for the Raptors, though. Team reporter Josh Lewenberg of TSN did provide an optimistic update on the Siakam front. The All-Star forward has now been cleared for contact and he was a full participant in Friday’s practice session. This bodes well for Siakam’s road to recovery, who is now reportedly targeting sometime next week for his potential return date. The 6-foot-9 power forward has been out of action for the Raptors’ last nine games due to a groin injury, but he should now be back sooner rather than later.

It has been a tough stretch for Toronto of late as they continue to deal with a myriad of injuries. The good news is that they have been able to keep the boat afloat, so to speak. With a 9-9 record, the Raptors are still fourth in the Eastern Conference.