The Toronto Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. are said to be close to completing an extension that has been described as “lucrative,” according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Toronto lost Fred VanVleet in free agency, as he signed a massive three-year deal worth $130 million with the Houston Rockets. With that, the Raptors quickly shifted their focus on replacing him and retaining some of the key guys they have on the roster.

After reaching a deal with Dennis Schroder, the Raptors' next order of business is making sure Trent isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Sure enough, they have seemingly made huge strides on that end.

“Toronto Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. — with CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton — are working on finalizing a lucrative multiyear extension,” Haynes wrote in his report.

To recall, Gary Trent Jr. recently picked up his player option worth $18.5 million for the 2023-24 season. However, the Raptors have long expressed their interest in signing him to a multi-year deal that will keep him in Toronto long-term.

Trent Jr.'s extension, as well as Schroder's signing, indicate that the Raptors are not really going on a full rebuild but rather reshaping their roster while still preparing for the future. At 24 years old, GTJ figures to make an immediate impact for Toronto while still fitting into its youth movement headlined by former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors have plenty of questions they need to answer this offseason, including the futures of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. So far, however, it is certainly brewing to be an interesting offseason for Masai Ujiri and co.