Sixers star Joel Embiid is starting to heat up as he blocked Gary Trent Jr. and prevented Raptors' Pascal Siakam from knocking down his shots.

The Philadelphia 76ers can now worry about what happens on the court over drama that happens off of it. This finally starts with their matchup against the Pascal Siakam-led Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid started heating up immediately in the first half of action. He even notched an insane defensive play over Gary Trent Jr. to swing the momentum further in the Sixers' favor.

Joel Embiid was not taking any chances with Gary Trent Jr.'s attempt to get the ball inside the basket. The Sixers' Most Valuable Player swatted the ball right out of the Raptors players' hands. This led to the possession arrow going towards the Sixers which gave the team a massive stop. The whole team also stopped Pascal Siakam from heating up which was a big factor in their lead during halftime.

Embiid was not only doing great defensively. He is on par to lead the team in scoring as he notched 17 points for the squad. Tobias Harris also joined the Sixers scoring barrage. He notched 14 points to add to a growing lead. More than this, Embiid also leads the team in rebounding. He cleaned up the glass five times and it only continues to get larger over time.

Another big improvement that the Sixers center's role in playmaking. His court vision was on show and it notched them very important baskets. Embiid threw three darts to salvage broken plays. An all-around growth lies ahead of this star and he surely should not be counted out when awards come.