Jordan Poole entered Friday's preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors coming off the most explosive scoring performance of his career, low stakes of exhibition basketball be damned. Just 48 hours after dropping 41 points in 27 minutes on the New York Knicks, though, the Washington Wizards guard went ice cold north of the border, finishing with five points on putrid 1-of-15 shooting in his team's blowout loss to the Raptors.

After the game, coach Darko Rajakovic was asked how Toronto cooled Poole off. His answer was just as forceful as OG Anunoby's tireless individual defense on Poole from the opening tip of Friday's contest.

“O.G. Anunoby. I have three words for you: O.G. Anunoby,” Rajakovic told reporters. “He was outstanding. Followed the gameplan, his length, physicality. But it's very underestimated the way he's processing the game, the way he's approaching to the opponents, the amount of time he's spending watching film and actually analyzing those guys. O.G. Anunoby is as good as anybody defensively.”

How OG Anunoby can get even better defensively

Anunoby has long been considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, a 6'7, 232-pound forward with a 7'2 wingspan who moves like a guard and boasts the physicality of a big. He led the league in steals last season en route to Second Team All-Defense honors, also finishing tied for seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

There may not be a more impactful, versatile on-ball defender in the entire league than Anunoby. Heat star Bam Adebayo at least comes close in terms of capably checking all five positions on the floor, and Golden State Warriors icon Draymond Green factors into that discussion when fully healthy and engaged, too.

What would really take Anunoby to even greater defensive heights in 2023-24 and beyond is further development as a help defender. He's no slouch away from the ball, but not quite as disruptive as Green or reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

Clearly, Rajakovic believes the 26-year-old possesses the physical tools and dedicated approach to taking further strides defensively. If they come to pass, don't be surprised if Anunoby gets consistent, well-earned Defensive Player of the Year buzz throughout the regular season, rare for a non-big, and ends up as a First Team All-Defense selection for the first time in his career.