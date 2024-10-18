For any Toronto Raptors fan, a return to the glory days would be the ultimate dream. Well, “glory year” is a more fitting term, since this is obviously referring to that one specific championship season. Ever since the Raptors reached the top of the mountain in 2019, things haven't gone smoothly afterward. Making the playoffs just twice in the last five seasons, the lone franchise that represents the Great White North is once more brushed off by analysts and fans alike.

The good news is that the Raptors have been assembling a young core for the future. It'll be centered around Scottie Barnes, who recently signed a five-year, max deal with the team. The trade acquisitions of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Davion Mitchell and Ochai Agbaji hint that Toronto is bringing in players who more or less fit Barnes' age timeline. Add in the 2023 draft selection of Gradey Dick to the picture as well.

Still, as the Raptors currently go through their preseason schedule, questions continue to linger. This article won't go through all of them, but it will address perhaps one of the more interesting ones: who the team's top breakout candidate for the 2024-25 season is. Arguments for several players can be made here. Dick is one of them, since he looks poised to become the Raptors' top sniper following the departure of Gary Trent Jr. Quickley is another, judging by how his lucrative extension further cements his place as the starting PG. Other candidates such as Mitchell, Agbaji and Chris Boucher might show forward strides as well. However, one other player takes the cake. It's probably obvious by now, so without further delay, the recognition goes to RJ Barrett.

Wait…Barrett over Quickley? The next part of this article discusses just that.

Why RJ Barrett — not Immanuel Quickley — is the Raptors' second option moving forward

As the coming season looms closer, it remains to be seen who the second option behind Barnes is. The two possible choices are Barrett and Quickley, and both make strong cases for the role. Following the deal that sent them to Toronto, Barrett and Quickley each took their play to another level. Both experienced surges in stats as they were given more freedom offensively compared to their time in the Big Apple.

Nevertheless, Barrett has the edge over his fellow guard. For one, Barrett finished the 2023-24 season with the highest usage percentage (25%) among all Toronto players. Additionally, his 15.4 shot attempts per game with the Raptors last season was a bit more than Quickley's (14.7 Att/G). And even if he took more shots, Barrett was way more efficient than his counterpart. The Canadian guard shot 55.3% from the floor in 32 games, making him the third-most efficient player in Toronto. Quickley's 42.2 FG% on the other hand, was a decrease from the rate he held with the Knicks. In terms of outside shooting, both Barrett and Quickley hit nearly 40% of their attempts from deep post-trade.

This isn't to downplay Quickley. The Raptors' new starting point guard has developed into a high-quality playmaker. His assist rate more than doubled from the first half of the season with the Knicks (2.5 APG) to the latter half with the Raptors (6.8 APG). Quickley can also create his own shot. He has the speed and craftiness to get past defenders either on 1-on-1 or pick-and-roll situations, and he uses that signature floater as his primary source of points.

However, that also hints at another reason why Barrett is more fit for the secondary scoring role. Quickley makes use of the floater because his lack of size (6'3, 190 lbs) limits his ability to finish strong at the rim. Compare that to Barrett, who stands at 6-foot-6 and has the strength to fearlessly attack the basket at any given moment. On good days, fans will be treated to one of Barrett's powerful left-handed dunks.

To word it another way, RJ Barett's physical gifts also give him the edge over his fellow ex-Knick.

(clip above via Raptors Republic's Jonathan Chen)

A big season awaits

It just didn't work out for Barrett with the Knicks. With the presence of iso-heavy stars such as Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson limiting his touches, the 24-year-old's growth became stagnant. He became an off-ball option, and the Knicks' half-court offense was far from compatible with his game.

See, Barrett has always loved playing fast. Just look at how — even back during his days at Duke — he tends to push the pace following a defensive board. This is exactly why the Raptors' offense is perfect for him. Last season, Toronto led the league in fastbreak points (18.7 per game). Their fastbreak scoring made around 16.6% of their total points per game. Barrett is able to run in transition more often, bullying defenders as he barrels to the rim at full speed. As a primary scoring option even on half-court possessions, he's given the greenlight to put the ball on the floor more frequently and doesn't just stand outside the arc waiting for a pass like he did in New York.

While some fans might question whether or not Barrett can continue where he left off, things look good at the moment. The Ontario native is fresh off a strong Olympic stint with Canada, seeing action as a backcourt starter alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What was even more impressive was how Barrett finished with the second-highest scoring average for the Canadians (19.8 ppg) despite the presence of Jamal Murray on the roster. All this is even more of a testament to why Barrett can be a reliable co-star for Scottie Barnes in the long run.

The stage is set for RJ Barrett moving forward. With an impressive latter-2023 season and a similar showing in Paris to boot, there's nowhere to go but up.