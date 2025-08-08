With the Cleveland Browns starting Shedeur Sanders for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, it comes after there have been injuries to such players as Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett. As the football world reacts to the Browns naming Sanders the starter for the preseason contest, Stephen A. Smith has an eye-opening take, accusing the team of putting the quarterback in a bad situation.

Smith would be on “First Take” on ESPN, where he would be asked about the quarterback more at stake between Sanders and Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson for the game. Subsequently, the sports analyst would say it's Sanders and how he is “being set up to fail” by Cleveland.

“But I'm gonna answer this question by saying Shedeuyr Sanders, and I'm gonna tell you why, I think he's being set up to fail,” Smith said. “That's right, I'm gonna say it. Okay. Here we are on national television, right? There's been 11 practices, if I remember correctly, he's been starting against the third unit.”

“He's fourth on the depth chart, and then suddenly you throw him into the starting lineup, and he hasn't had any reps with the first team at all,” Sanders continued. “Think about that. So you're just gonna throw him to the wolves like that, huh? I mean, you know, if he had first team snaps in practice, I don't say that, but he doesn't, and then all of a sudden, he's starting tomorrow night.”

“I think [Shedeur Sanders] is being set up to fail.” —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/gU32q1s2Cw — First Take (@FirstTake) August 7, 2025

Is Jimmy Haslem the reason for the Browns' Shedeur Sanders decision?

Article Continues Below

While people wonder what the Browns' plan at quarterback will be this upcoming season, there could be some who battle Smith's accusation, saying that the team was limited on choices since Pickett and Gabriel are nursing hamstring injuries. Besides Sanders, Cleveland could have started Joe Flacco, as Smith doesn't put the statement on the coaches or the general manager, but highlights owner Jimmy Haslam.

“It's like you want him to fail. I'm not accusing the coaches of doing this. I'm not accusing the GM of doing this, but that owner, Mr. Haslam, that a different animal right there. Mr. $230 million guaranteed deal to Deshaun Watson, and then he's gonna come out this time around, ‘I had nothing to do with this pick. I didn't have anything to do with it. I mean, that wasn't me. That was the GM…That's what he was saying. And I'm saying really, that's what we're doing now.”

At any rate, Sanders will start for the Browns on Friday against the Panthers, as the regular season opener is on Sunday, September 7, against the Cincinnati Bengals.