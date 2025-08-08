Retired NBA guard and podcast host Jeff Teague responded to Hall of Fame guard Nancy Lieberman calling him out for his recent comments on Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark, claiming he held back. After stating that Clark is a good player, but not a great one, Lieberman said Teague was a serviceable NBA player despite his one All-Star selection during Jeff's playing days, while defending Caitlin.

Teague says he was prepared to clap back at Lieberman viciously, but pulled his proverbial punch out of respect, per Club 520, Teague's podcast.

“Her saying, “Oh, you weren't good,” I don't care, obviously, you don't know the show. I don't give a f***,” Teague said. “That's a clean way to say it. I was gonna go in on you. You so lucky you old. I was gonna torch you. I was gonna torch her. You know I was. She's so lucky my old head called me and said, “Please don't do it.” I was like oh, this is what they always wanted. This is what the people want.”

Nancy Lieberman on Jeff Teague over Caitlin Clark remark

This isn't the first time podcast host Jeff Teague's comments have generated backlash. He eventually backpedalled, but Teague hinted that Lakers' LeBron James used steroids. Hall of Fame guard Nancy Lieberman called him out, defending Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark after Teague labeled her a “good player,” instead of calling her great.

Lieberman defended Clark while describing the kind of player Teague was in the NBA.

“I don’t agree with Jeff Teague, where I read something today that said, Caitlin Clark, well, she’s just a good player,” Lieberman. “She’s not a great player. Jeff, I love you. You weren’t a great player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I’m sorry, if we’re going to be honest, I’m happy for your career.”

It didn't take long for Teague to respond to Lieberman's comments on Instagram.

“u got it, OG i ain't gonna fry you, just said I think she's good not great,” Teague said. “I think Kelsey is better that's all but I'm serviceable that's kind of true my career was kind of like your sons in the big 3 only thing was my mom didn't draft me nah I'm joking s/o to yall.”

Then, Teague followed up with a more extended response on a recent episode of his Club 520 podcast.