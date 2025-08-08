Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe did not start in the Seattle Seahawks' preseason opener on Thursday night, but did not take long to make an impact.

After starter Drew Lock played the first half, Milroe got his opportunity and played the entire second half. He completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 61 yards and took off three times for 38 rushing yards. Milroe's most impressive play came late in the game, when he turned heads with a 27-yard run on an option play from Seattle's four-yard line.

Jalen Milroe showing the wheels with a 27-yard run from near the goal line 🙌pic.twitter.com/UL9Un6S2xc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025

Milroe faked the entire defense with his feinted hand-off to running back Jacardia Wright before reading a well-executed block from tight end Marshall Lang. The broadcasters initially believed that Milroe would go the distance, but he was eventually forced out of bounds by Raiders safety Hudson Clark.

Milroe entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a mediocre pocket passer but an elite athlete with superb running skills. His game might not have gotten him drafted in 2010, but with the way the game has evolved, the Seahawks took a shot on him in the third round.

Seahawks' preseason quarterback depth chart

Article Continues Below

Despite the impressive performance, Milroe is still third on the Seahawks' quarterback depth chart. The team is entrenched in Sam Darnold as its starter, with Lock seemingly holding a firm grasp on the backup job. However, should his passing improve in the coming weeks, it would not be surprising to see Milroe surpass Lock.

Like most starters around the league, Darnold did not play in Seattle's preseason opener. His absence opened the door for Lock and Milroe, though head coach Mike Macdonald did not suggest that he expected any sort of competition for the backup job.

While teams typically increasingly implement their starters with each passing preseason game, they also tend to give their rookies more field time. Expect to see more of Darnold and Milroe in the coming weeks, with Lock still factoring in. The Seahawks' second preseason game will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 15.