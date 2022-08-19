Raptors’ Kevin Durant trade picks up steam after Scottie Barnes report

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite previously requesting a trade. The NBA world wants to know if KD will remain in Brooklyn for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Initially, Durant was linked to teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics. However, one NBA executive believes Scottie Barnes may be the key for the Toronto Raptors to steal Durant away from those teams and land him in a trade, via NBA Central and NBA insider Tim MacMahon.

“An executive who I respect said he would give up Scottie Barnes for K.D. — not for Donovan Mitchell, but for K.D.,” MacMahon said.

Scottie Barnes enjoyed an impressive rookie season which led to him being named Rookie of the Year. He is a budding star who profiles as a future face of a franchise. The Nets have stated that they want to receive current star-level players in return for Kevin Durant. So a package centered around Scottie Barnes would likely gauge their interest.

However, the Raptors may not have interest in dealing Barnes away. He already possesses immense talent at just 21-years old. With that being said, Toronto would love add a superstar such as Kevin Durant to the roster. The prospect of KD leading them to an NBA Finals victory may be enough for them to include Barnes in a potential deal.

Brooklyn would ultimately prefer to keep Kevin Durant. But he wants to be traded. The threat of a preseason holdout may be enough to force the Nets’ hand.