Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, a huge part of Durant’s recent talk with Tsai was about what it would look like for the superstar forward to come back and play for the Nets in 2022-23. After all, the team firmly believes they have a contender with KD and Kyrie Irving leading the way. Not to mention that Brooklyn has not been happy with the trade offers they got in return for Durant.

Unfortunately for KD, the only way he’ll be able to play next season if he’s not traded is by reconsidering his situation with the Nets. Brooklyn has the leverage in the situation anyway, and so KD has to give in some way to make things work.

“Kevin Durant has very clearly made it known that he doesn’t want to play for the Nets under the current situation–with the current coach and the current GM. So you have to ask yourself, what is the avenue, what is the path for Kevin Durant to move forward with the Nets,” Windhorst explained.

“He’s been ‘no’ on trades, he’s been told ‘no’ on firing Steve Nash, he’s been told ‘no’ on firing Sean Marks. So where do we go from here?

"Kevin Durant made it known that he doesn't want to play for the Nets with the current coach and GM… KD has been told 'no' on trades and on firing of Steve Nash & Sean Marks." -Brian Windhorst on KD's path forward with the Nets. (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/Mnlc7yBH1x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

It remains to be seen what Durant will do with his situation, but as things currently stand, he doesn’t have a lot of choices in his hands.