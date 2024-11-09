ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors visit the Clippers on Saturday! The Raptors have struggled this season, while the Clippers have talent, but have been inconsistent to start the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Raptors struggled last season after blowing up their main core of players. This season they have struggled and are in a rebuild. They have talent, but they are a very young team and will struggle this season because it will take a bit to gel after all the new pieces they have like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.

The Clippers have been inconsistent to start the season. They have a lot of talent on their team and one of the best coaches in the NBA, but they must put it all together. Kawhi Leonard is out due to an injury, but James Harden is still great, and Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell have stepped up massively to open the year.

Here are the Raptors-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Clippers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Los Angeles Clippers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense was awful last season. They were 21st in scoring at 112.4 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 47.1% from the field, and 27th in three-point shooting at 34.7% from behind the arc. Eight Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring at any time last year, with RJ Barrett leading at 25.7 points per game. Three players are averaging at least six assists, with RJ Barrett leading the way at seven per game. RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes are the keys for this team on offense, and they will be the engine that makes this team go this year.

The defense for the Raptors also struggled last season. They allowed 118.8 points per game, 49.1% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 37.6% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11.4 per game and in blocks at 1.1 per game. Then, eight Raptors are averaging one steal per game with Scottie Barnes leading the way at two per game. This defense has potential with their young players, but they will also struggle as well.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers were solid on offense last year. They were 12th in scoring at 115.6 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.9%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 38.1%. Four Clippers have hit double digits through three games. James Harden has been the best player on the team so far, but Norman Powell is leading the team in scoring at 25 points per game. Harden also leads the way in assists at 9.4 per game. Harden is the engine that makes this offense go, especially with Kawhi Leonard injured and having no timetable to come back. The Clippers have a lot of potential this season but have struggled to find consistency this season on offense.

The Clipper's defense was solid last year. They were 10th in scoring defense at 112.3 points per game, 12th in field goal defense at 46.8%, and 14th in three-point defense at 36.3%. Ivica Zubac is key down low, leading the way in rebounding at 12.5 per game. Four different players are averaging over one steal per game with James Harden also leading the way with 1.8 per game. Harden also leads in blocks at 1.3 per game. This defense has a chance to be solid once again, but they need to get healthy.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are struggling this season and the Clippers are the better team in this game. The Raptors have a lot of potential, but they are in rebuilding mode. The Clippers will be in the mix for the Western Conference this season, but they just need to get healthy. They do not have Kawhi Leonard in this game, but they are still the better team. Expect the Clippers to win and cover at home against the Raptors and extend their winning streak to three straight.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7.5 (-110)