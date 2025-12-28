The New England Patriots have a good one in Drake Maye.

The quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program showed once again on Sunday, why he's one of the best players in the NFL today, as he led the Pats to a 42-10 demolition of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Patriots entered Week 17 as the clear favorites to win against New York, and Maye left no doubt about it with the way he performed under center.

Facing a seemingly demoralized Jets squad that had nothing to play for outside of NFL draft positioning and pride, Maye went off for 256 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions on 19-of-21 pass completions.

With that incredible showing, Maye hit a couple of New England milestones last achieved by a guy named Tom Brady, as he becomes the first Pats quarterback since the seven-time Super Bowl champion to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in a season and at least 4,000 passing yards in a campaign, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website.

But Maye isn't just going to rest on his laurels, as he knows the job is not yet done for the 13-3

Patriots.

“Winning the division, we’ve got to win out to win the division,” Maye said after the Jets game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “That was our mindset. If that means the No. 1 seed is at play, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

New England still has a shot at securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as it remains in a tight race to that goal with the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots close the curtains on their 2025 regular-season schedule in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.