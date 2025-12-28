The New Orleans Saints walked into the 2025 NFL Draft needing a quarterback. Now Kellen Moore must build around Tyler Shough. Especially with the head coach giving Shough a glowing review Sunday.

The franchise is now 5-4 with Shough taking snaps — and shredded Tennessee with 333 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17.

Shough officially hands New Orleans assurance that they have a QB post Derek Carr and Drew Brees to turn to. Now Moore and the front office can hand him weaponry.

Saints can help more than Tyler Shough too

That additionally means giving Chris Olave some assistance as he enters new contract talks. And locating an eventual replacement for aging running back Alvin Kamara.

But again, the mission this offseason is build around the soon-to-be second season pro. It comes down to the best wide receivers or tight ends who fall right on the Saints' lap.

And it starts with plucking from a familiar place for the Saints in using the Pro Football Focus three-round mock draft simulator.

Saints go 2 on offense, grab edge defender in 3-round mock

The Saints turn down trade offers from the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos to stay at No. 8. They begin by adding to the Ohio State representation.

WR Carnell Tate — Ohio State — eighth overall pick

ED Joshua Josephs — Tennessee — 40th overall selection

TE Jack Endries — Texas — 72nd overall pick

Tate represents a school that's produced two revered Saint wideouts. Olave is one as an established 1,000-yard target. The other is Michael Thomas Jr. — who became a league receptions leader early in his career with New Orleans.

The 6-foot-3 Tate is the next one to continue the impressive lineage of first round WRs out of Columbus. He's similar in build to a young Thomas when he entered the league. Tate's stock exploded by shattering personal bests in receiving yards (838 before the Cotton Bowl) and touchdowns (nine). Tate gives Moore a contested catch target off his long arms. But he's a polished route runner too who can stretch the field next to Olave.

Another veteran to one day replace is Cam Jordan, who continues to defy father time. Joshua Josephs is a smaller prospect compared to Jordan at 6-foot-3, 240-pounds. But he's disruptive off his first step explosion and comes equipped with long arms. The Saints, though, will love his arsenal of hand moves from the cross chop, push-pull and a bull-to-rip move he's beaten SEC blockers with.

But Moore and N.O. continue Mission No. 1: Building around Shough. One more big target arrives in the form of tight end Jack Endries. The former Cal tight end caught 28 passes for 311 yards and scored twice in a loaded Texas offense. But he delivered a monster 2024 with grabbing 56 catches for 623 yards for the Golden Bears.