Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was asked post-game about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's injury and his response might turn heads.

On the Amazon Prime broadcast of Thursday Night Football, they spoke to Smith after the game to talk about the Ravens win over the Bengals. Consequently, when Burrow was brought up, he acknowledged that Burrow is an exceptional player, but said that injuries happen in football according to the X (formerly known as Twitter) user CLEology.

“Oh you know, he’s a great player. Have a lot of respect for him and the way he plays the game,” Smith said. “But hey, injuries are part of the game, so, you know when you play the Ravens D, sometimes things like that happen.”

Sorry for the grainy TV vid but here’s the quote. Like…yo what?? pic.twitter.com/WZ7cViyRlS — CLEology (@_CLEology) November 17, 2023

This can be perceived in a number of ways as some might see it as a backhanded way to gloat about the defense causing the injury. Others could say Smith is just acting indifferent about it and that it's none of his business. Subsequently, the only person who knows truly what he meant is Smith himself, but it is an eye-opening quote.

Burrow suffered a wrist injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. There's no doubt that the news is a horrible blow for the Bengals as they were looking to cover some ground and make a playoff push. Now they're down their face of the franchise that they just paid $275 million to on a five-year extension.

Nonetheless, the Ravens beat the Bengals last night amidst the chaos of the news and sit at the top of the AFC North at 8-3. Next week, they'll take on the Los Angeles Chargers.