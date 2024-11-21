The Tampa Bay Rays have a lot of stadium issues. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field, which requires over $50 million in repairs. While those repairs begin, they will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the Yankees' spring training facility. They also have a stadium underway in St Petersburg, which is unlikely to be ready by 2028. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke about the Rays stadium future.

“There's a lot of uncertainty with respect to the situation in Tampa; much of that uncertainty, we just don't control,” Manfred said at the league’s owners meetings, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “We need to let the government officials in Tampa Bay sort out where they are on a variety of issues. I understand the delay given the kind of damage that they suffered down there. We're just going to have to wait for some of that uncertainty to resolve itself.”

The 2025 Rays are set, as they will play their entire schedule at George M. Steinbrenner Field. A Florida team playing outdoors could be a disaster, between the heat and rain that could cause delays. But they had very few options after Tropicana Field was destroyed. It is the long-term future of the Rays that should cause concerns.

Rays facing murky stadium future

While 2025 will be difficult for the Rays, it is a temporary solution to a temporary problem. Manfred insinuated that they may need a solution for 2026 as well, but many things have to happen before then. The longer-term issue is the stadium going up in St Petersburg. Reports are that it may not be ready for 2028.

The future of the Rays has been a conversation for many years. With Montreal rumors and Nashville dreams being thrown out every year, fans have hoped for this new stadium for years. They finally have it but the new city council could change that. The new group delayed a funding vote until December, which fans are panicked about.

Tropicana Field is the punchline of Major League Baseball stadiums. While they are not playing there this year, there needs to be a viable, long-term plan to keep the Rays in Tampa. The Gas Plant stadium is that plan but if it is delayed significantly, relocation rumors could start up again.

This all has taken somewhat of a back seat to the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento. Without the wild card of a hurricane, the A's will play in a minor-league stadium for three seasons. Regardless, Rob Manfred must get both teams into new stadiums to help his legacy as the commissioner.