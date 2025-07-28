The Tampa Bay Rays have slipped a bit over the last few weeks. The team once was in contention for the AL East lead and a Wild Card spot. At the moment though, they are fourth in the East at 53-53. Ten games behind the division leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Rays' best shot at postseason glory likely lies through the Wild Card. Right now they are three games behind the AL West duo of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the last spot. In an effort to help boost their playoff odds, the team traded for Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. Multiple sources, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, posted the deal on X (formerly Twitter).

Fortes appears to be headed to the Rays in a trade, per source. https://t.co/jYtthr5Sb4 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2025

“Fortes appears to be headed to the Rays in a trade, per source,” quoted Feinsand on the social media platform Monday evening.

The trade comes shortly after the Rays dealt former starter Danny Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers. As the team has slipped over the last few weeks, it's been clear that manager Kevin Cash's squad could use a boost. Maybe it's something as small as a swap at catcher. Perhaps Erik Neander, the team's GM, has more moves up his sleeve. With MLB's trade deadline fast approaching, anything feels possible in the Bay Area.

Could catcher swap help boost Rays' postseason odds?

Right now, it certainly feels like Tampa Bay is in a rut. No matter how many lineup variations that Cash has up his sleeve, it's clear that the offense needed a boost. Jansen signed a one-year deal with the Rays this past winter and is hitting .204 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI. In Milwaukee, he'll team up with 2024 All-Star William Contreras at backstop.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Fortes hit .240 with two home runs and 10 RBI. After he comes up north a few hours to Tampa, he'll combine forces with ex-Chicago White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss. If the Fortes/ Thaiss combination can be more productive than Jansen and his former backup, then it should provide a boost to Tampa Bay's postseason odds. Even if it's a marginal boost, this change could provide the Rays with the firepower they need to make it to October.