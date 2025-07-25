Before the Reds and Rays even took the field at Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati manager Terry Francona made sure to fire off a light-hearted jab at his old friend. In classic “Tito” fashion, the Reds had the scoreboard loop a clip of Rays manager Kevin Cash striking out—just a bit of pregame trolling to spice up the weekend series.

Tito arranged for the scoreboard at GABP to show a loop of Kevin Cash striking out 😂 pic.twitter.com/NJGTbRLCzA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The friendly jab comes with Francona and Cash sharing a long-running bond that dates back to their days in Cleveland, where Cash served as Francona’s bench coach before taking the reins in Tampa Bay. Now, the Reds skipper is pulling out all the comedic stops as both teams battle for Wild Card positioning.

But the Reds aren’t just having fun—they’re also making moves. Cincinnati announced a wave of promotions within its farm system, headlined by No. 7 prospect Tyson Lewis, who’s heading to Low-A Daytona after raking in the Arizona Complex League. The 2024 second-round pick slashed an impressive .340/.396/.532 with six homers, five triples, and 19 stolen bases. The athletic infielder has quickly turned heads and may soon rise even higher in prospect rankings.

The Reds and Rays face each other with identical records ahead of the trade deadline

Also getting the call-up: No. 17 prospect Arnaldo Lantigua and catcher Dayne Leonard. Lantigua, acquired from the Dodgers for international pool money, brings pop and promise with 10 homers and a .519 slugging percentage at just 19 years old. Leonard, who signed a Minor League deal this past offseason, batted a scorching .395 in the ACL and brings added depth behind the dish.

Meanwhile, the Rays have made roster changes of their own. Southpaw Mason Montgomery was recalled from Triple-A Durham as Tampa Bay reshuffles its bullpen. The move comes after Taj Bradley was optioned following a string of tough outings. Montgomery has had a rocky 2025, posting a 5.74 ERA across 40 appearances, but his elite metrics—97th percentile fastball velocity, 95th percentile whiff rate—keep him in the mix for high-leverage innings.

Elsewhere on the rumor mill, Cincinnati is reportedly among several teams checking in on Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez. The former Red has mashed 36 home runs this season and owns a .938 OPS over the past calendar year—trailing only Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Vlad Guerrero Jr. The Reds, in need of a right-handed bat and more punch against lefties, are seen as a potential suitor, though a deal remains a “long shot,” according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Arizona, likely leaning toward selling at the deadline, is said to be eyeing Reds pitching prospect Chase Petty as a possible return. Petty, ranked No. 5 in Cincinnati’s system, has struggled in his early MLB starts but still boasts mid-90s heat and upside.

As the trade deadline looms, it’s clear both teams are balancing fun with focus. For now, the scoreboard gag may belong to Francona—but if the Rays get rolling, Cash may have the last laugh.