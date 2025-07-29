The Tampa Bay Rays finally received clarity on veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, as the 37-year-old opened up about his decision to retire after a long and healthy 13-year MLB career. Gibson's retirement news was formally announced on July 17th, but this is the first time the veteran right-hander has publicly addressed it in detail.

During a recent interview on the Foul Territory podcast — later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) — the longtime starter opened up about his mindset heading into retirement. He acknowledged that while he didn’t get the kind of farewell some players do, most don’t — and he was at peace with walking away on his own terms, confident in his decision.

“If there's not an opportunity, then there's not an opportunity, and I was good with that.”

Gibson last pitched professionally for Triple-A Durham after signing a minor league deal with Tampa. He pitched well in Triple-A but wasn’t called up to the majors. Ultimately, he chose to opt out of the contract rather than continue chasing uncertain big-league innings.

The news comes as many aging veterans across the league face similar crossroads. Gibson’s retirement underscores the growing challenges for established pitchers trying to hold a spot in today’s rotation-heavy, analytics-driven game. While his durability made him a fixture on the mound, with declining velocity and an increase in home runs allowed, his effectiveness waned in recent years. Since debuting in 2013, he ranks second in total starts across Major League Baseball — trailing only Max Scherzer.

Though he ended his career without logging a single MLB inning for the Rays, Gibson leaves behind a legacy as a dependable innings-eater. Over 13 seasons, he posted a 112-111 record with a 4.60 ERA in 334 appearances. His best statistical seasons came with the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins, with a lone All-Star appearance in 2021.

The veteran right-hander spent his final MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles, making just four starts before being released after posting a 16.78 ERA. He later signed with the Rays, but that stint remained confined to Triple-A.

The candid reflection on the Foul Territory podcast marks the first time Gibson addressed the public directly. Though he skipped a press conference or formal announcement, his message resonated with fans who watched his steady, workmanlike presence over more than a decade.

While his retirement didn't come with fanfare, Gibson’s choice to walk away on his own terms reflected a rare blend of clarity and humility. For a pitcher who logged over 1,800 innings and became one of the league’s most durable arms of the past decade, his farewell — quiet but intentional — mirrors the steady professionalism that defined his career.