The Boston Red Sox are rolling into the trade deadline with some momentum, as they are fresh off a series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. As a result, their front office is expected to be busy at the trade deadline as they attempt to reinforce their roster for a potential wild card run, and that could lead them to swing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for former All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz.

Whereas the Red Sox have surged into playoff contention over the past few weeks, the Rays have seen their luck swing the other way, which could lead them to act as sellers at the deadline. With Boston looking for a right-handed bat who can play first base, Diaz has suddenly emerged as a very enticing trade target for them.

“The Tampa Bay Rays' struggles over the past month have really surprised other teams — and the Rays' staffers, too — and now they could shift to become dealers at the deadline,” Buster Olney wrote for ESPN. “Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz would be an absolutely perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox. He's making $10 million this year (the Red Sox would be on the hook for about a third of that), and he has a very attractive $12 million option for 2026.”

Should Red Sox make trade with Rays for Yandy Diaz?

Ever since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury back at the beginning of May, the Red Sox have been piecing things together at first base, with Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro largely holding down the fort. Getting a chance to acquire Diaz, who is one of the most consistent hitters in the league, would be precisely what Boston needs as they attempt to find their way into the playoffs this year.

In 2025, Diaz has been fantastic at the plate once again, as he's hitting .286 with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs. Considering how he's set to turn 34 years old in August and only has one year of team control left, the Rays could look to trade him before his value inevitably declines. If Tampa Bay decides to sell, Boston should absolutely make a call for Diaz and see what it would take to bring him to town.