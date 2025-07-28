The Boston Red Sox are rolling into the trade deadline with some momentum, as they are fresh off a series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. As a result, their front office is expected to be busy at the trade deadline as they attempt to reinforce their roster for a potential wild card run, and that could lead them to swing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for former All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz.

Whereas the Red Sox have surged into playoff contention over the past few weeks, the Rays have seen their luck swing the other way, which could lead them to act as sellers at the deadline. With Boston looking for a right-handed bat who can play first base, Diaz has suddenly emerged as a very enticing trade target for them.

“The Tampa Bay Rays' struggles over the past month have really surprised other teams — and the Rays' staffers, too — and now they could shift to become dealers at the deadline,” Buster Olney wrote for ESPN. “Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz would be an absolutely perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox. He's making $10 million this year (the Red Sox would be on the hook for about a third of that), and he has a very attractive $12 million option for 2026.”

Should Red Sox make trade with Rays for Yandy Diaz?

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. MLB
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ever since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury back at the beginning of May, the Red Sox have been piecing things together at first base, with Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro largely holding down the fort. Getting a chance to acquire Diaz, who is one of the most consistent hitters in the league, would be precisely what Boston needs as they attempt to find their way into the playoffs this year.

In 2025, Diaz has been fantastic at the plate once again, as he's hitting .286 with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs. Considering how he's set to turn 34 years old in August and only has one year of team control left, the Rays could look to trade him before his value inevitably declines. If Tampa Bay decides to sell, Boston should absolutely make a call for Diaz and see what it would take to bring him to town.

More MLB News
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Nationals Park.
MLB rumors: The young Cubs star Nationals want in MacKenzie Gore tradeTroy Finnegan ·
Eugenio Suarez with an arrow pointing to Rangers logo. Marcell Ozuna with arrow pointing to Padres logo. Cedric Mullins with arrow pointing to Astros logo.
1 trade target each team must pursue before 2025 MLB trade deadlineBailey Bassett ·
Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki answers questions during the media press conference at the Clarke Sports Center in Cooperstown, NY.
How Ichiro Suzuki ‘cleansed himself’ at Hall of FameChristopher Hennessy ·
San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Patrick Bailey (14) slides safely to third base against Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ian Gibaut (4) for an RBI triple during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Reds, Giants urged to be ‘aggressive’ trade deadline buyersBenjamin Adducchio ·
Addison Barger and David Bednar
2025 Fantasy Baseball: Top 5 waiver wire pickups for Week 18Christopher Hennessy ·
Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs to third for a triple during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s Jarren Duran trade plans amid Padres’ aggressive pursuitZachary Weinberger ·