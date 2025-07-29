The future for Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks remains up in the air. Rumors swirled that Fairbanks could be sent to the Chicago Cubs as the Trade Deadline approaches on Thursday.

But another top team in need of pitching is looking to get in on the action. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing the talents of Fairbanks.

“It doesn’t appear a deal is anywhere near close and there are a ton of suitors for the reliever’s services, but Fairbanks fits a type,” Ardaya said.

He also went on to say that Fairbanks fits the model pitcher the Dodgers are looking for.

“Fairbanks, who has a club option beyond this season, has a 2.75 ERA through 40 appearances and has the kind of high-slot archetype the Dodgers have targeted in the past,” he said. “Of course, there’s a well-established trading relationship between both heads of baseball operations, as Erik Neander once worked under Andrew Friedman.”

The Dodgers are in search of a right-handed reliever before the July 31 deadline. Additionally, Fairbanks has 18 saves and 33 strikeouts.

However, the Rays probably won't trade Fairbanks. They are in the midst of a playoff race with a 54-53 record and trying to secure a Wild Card spot.

Furthermore, Fairbanks signed a three-year $12 million contract in 2023. It also includes a club option worth $7 million.

Therefore, the Rays value his presence, but his contract expires after the 2026 season.

Pete Fairbanks as a remedy to a hurting bullpen

Much like the Dodgers, the Rays have a hobbled bullpen. A number of relivers had had to endure injuries throughout the season.

Among them include Bryan Baker, Hunter Bigge, Manuel Rodriguez, and Alex Faedo. So Fairbanks provides an antidote in that realm both statistically and health wise.

If they were to trade him, he could likely do the same for the Dodgers. He has a high velocity fastball and an effective sliding pitch that provides plenty of depth.

Plus, the Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions. They are 62-45 and in first place in the National League West.

They need that fresh arm coming out of the bullpen and Fairbanks could very well be that guy.