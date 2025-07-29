The future for Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks remains up in the air. Rumors swirled that Fairbanks could be sent to the Chicago Cubs as the Trade Deadline approaches on Thursday.

But another top team in need of pitching is looking to get in on the action. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing the talents of Fairbanks.

“It doesn’t appear a deal is anywhere near close and there are a ton of suitors for the reliever’s services, but Fairbanks fits a type,” Ardaya said.

He also went on to say that Fairbanks fits the model pitcher the Dodgers are looking for.

“Fairbanks, who has a club option beyond this season, has a 2.75 ERA through 40 appearances and has the kind of high-slot archetype the Dodgers have targeted in the past,” he said. “Of course, there’s a well-established trading relationship between both heads of baseball operations, as Erik Neander once worked under Andrew Friedman.”

The Dodgers are in search of a right-handed reliever before the July 31 deadline. Additionally, Fairbanks has 18 saves and 33 strikeouts.

However, the Rays probably won't trade Fairbanks. They are in the midst of a playoff race with a 54-53 record and trying to secure a Wild Card spot.

Furthermore, Fairbanks signed a three-year $12 million contract in 2023. It also includes a club option worth $7 million.

Therefore, the Rays value his presence, but his contract expires after the 2026 season.

Pete Fairbanks as a remedy to a hurting bullpen

Much like the Dodgers, the Rays have a hobbled bullpen. A number of relivers had had to endure injuries throughout the season.

Among them include Bryan Baker, Hunter Bigge, Manuel Rodriguez, and Alex Faedo. So Fairbanks provides an antidote in that realm both statistically and health wise.

If they were to trade him, he could likely do the same for the Dodgers. He has a high velocity fastball and an effective sliding pitch that provides plenty of depth.

Plus, the Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions. They are 62-45 and in first place in the National League West.

They need that fresh arm coming out of the bullpen and Fairbanks could very well be that guy.

More Tampa Bay Rays News
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Charlotte Sports Park.
Rays’ Kyle Gibson breaks silence on 2025 retirementJosh Davis ·
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) throws to first base to retire San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park.
Rays acquiring Marlins catcher after Danny Jansen tradeJordan Llanes ·
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen (19) runs the bases after hitting a home runagainst the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Brewers trading for catcher from RaysScotty White ·
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts after scoring a run against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
MLB rumors: Red Sox urged to trade for ‘absolutely perfect fit’ from RaysOwen Crisafulli ·
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) doubles against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Rays rumors: Tampa’s trade deadline stance gets ‘softening’ updateZachary Howell ·
Tristan Gray, White Sox to Rays
Rays, White Sox agree to tradeZachary Draves ·