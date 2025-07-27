With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than a week away, things are happening fast. The Tampa Bay Rays, for example, are under new ownership and face major questions over the next few days. Rays general manager Bobby Heck initially wanted to buy at the deadline. Now, names like Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe are on the table.

After a sneakily good finish to the first half of the season, Tampa Bay went into the All-Star break with momentum. Rays rookie standout Junior Caminero came extremely close to winning the Home Run Derby. However, it looks like that magic has left the team. Because of that, Heck could have to sell the veterans on his team to the highest bidder for future assets.

Tampa Bay sets themselves apart from the rest of the league in a unique way. The Rays don't always have the biggest stars, but they are always competitive. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, though, they could be ready to move major contributors on 2025.

“The Tampa Bay Rays’ position on trading certain players – and specifically, first baseman Yandy Díaz – also might be softening. A rapid turnaround might force the Rays to shift course,” Rosenthal said. “But Rays officials began signaling to teams late Friday that they will be open to moving Díaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe and others if they do not reverse their tailspin. A final decision might not come before Wednesday, on the eve of the deadline.”

Both Lowe and Díaz are staples of the current era of the Rays. However, they might not be a part of the team's future plans. With Wander Franco facing charges, Tampa Bay is in the middle of a crucial time as an organization. How they navigate the MLB trade deadline could determine when they can seriously contend again.

For now, the Rays will mull over offers centered around Díaz and Lowe. Unfortunately for them, they are running out of time.