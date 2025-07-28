The MLB trade deadline is just a few days away as teams have until July 31st at 6:00 PM ET to make their moves. The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and they made a trade on Thursday as they are acquiring Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are working to finalize a deal to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a post.

In exchange for Danny Jansen, the Brewers are sending a prospect down to Tampa Bay. Infielder Jadher Areinamo will be on the move, and the Rays will also be sending some money to Milwaukee.

“The Rays will receive INF Jadher Areinamo (Milwaukee's No. 24 prospect) for Jansen, per source,” Mark Feinsand said in a post. “Tampa Bay will also send some money to Milwaukee to pay down part of Jansen's salary.”

Jansen is the focal point of this trade, and he will be joining his fourth team following the transaction. Jansen started his career with the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2018, and he has since played for the Boston Red Sox and the Rays.

Before going to Boston, Jansen spent almost seven full seasons with the Blue Jays. He only played in 30 games for the Red Sox last year, and then he made the move to Tampa Bay in the offseason. This will be the second straight year that Jansen has played for multiple teams.

Jansen has been on the move a lot lately, and he is hoping that he can reach his full potential in Milwaukee. Jansen has struggled a bit this season as he is currently hitting just .204 and has a .703 OPS. He also has 11 home runs and 29 RBIs.

The Brewers are one of the most exciting teams in the game right now, and they will be a fun squad to watch down the stretch. Milwaukee is currently tied with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central as they both sit at 62-43. That is just half of a game back of the Blue Jays for the best record in baseball.