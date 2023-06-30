RB Leipzig has officially announced the signing of Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho on a one-year loan deal, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The agreement does not include a buy option clause, meaning Carvalho will return to Liverpool after the loan spell.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the attention of RB Leipzig with his performances for Liverpool's youth teams and has been given the opportunity to continue his development in the Bundesliga. Carvalho's loan move provides him with a chance to gain valuable first-team experience and showcase his talent on a bigger stage.

Liverpool and RB Leipzig have been engaged in discussions not only regarding Carvalho but also regarding the potential transfer of Dominik Szoboszlai. The negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly progressing swiftly as they look to reach an agreement for the talented Hungarian midfielder.

Szoboszlai, who joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021, has shown great promise and has been a key player for the German side. Liverpool, in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, have identified Szoboszlai as a top target. The talks between the clubs suggest that both parties are eager to reach a deal that would see Szoboszlai move to Anfield.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on the potential signing of Szoboszlai, as the Hungarian international has been highly regarded for his technical ability, vision, and goal-scoring prowess. If the deal goes through, it could prove to be a significant boost for Liverpool's midfield and add further competition for places in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

As the transfer window progresses, both Liverpool and RB Leipzig will continue their discussions and work towards finalizing the deals for Fabio Carvalho and Szoboszlai respectively. The fans of both clubs will be eagerly anticipating the official announcements and hoping that these signings can have a positive impact on their respective teams in the upcoming season.