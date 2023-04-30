Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The main event between two top-10 ranked bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon delivered and then some for the fans. It was a back-and-forth battle from the beginning to the very end. It was Yadong who was the one dictating the pace of the fight and landing the heavier shots that eventually put Simon away in the 5th and final round.

SONG YADONG CAPS OFF A MASTERPIECE WITH A FIFTH ROUND KNOCKOUT OF RICKY SIMON #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/R1X50XlBnn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 30, 2023

Ricky Simon was riding a 5-fight winning streak into his first-ever main event spot opposite Song Yadong. This would have been the biggest win of his entire career but he just wasn’t able to get it done against the dangerous striker in Song Yadong. The big TKO win over Simon by Song set the fans on Twitter in a frenzy as he got the late finish before it hit the judge’s scorecards.

That kid is nasty. Song Yadong is awesome — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 30, 2023

Wow. Amazing performance by Song Yadong. Honestly; he completely outclassed Ricky Simon tonight. #UFCVegas72 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 30, 2023

After a big win against Ricky Simon, Song Yadong is looking to get into the top-5 with a win in his next fight. After that 5th-round finish, Yadong now has 5 finishes in the bantamweight division which is tied for 4th most all-time in the UFC.

MOST BANTAMWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS – UFC History 7 – TJ Dillashaw

6 – Rob Font

6 – Marlon Vera

5 – Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG)

5 – Sean O'Malley

5 – Eddie Wineland Final Results From #UFCVegas72 ➡️ https://t.co/JnKmoPHUdN pic.twitter.com/Udb8Iogtuy — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 30, 2023

It is tough to see Ricky Simon go out on his shield like that in the biggest fight of his career. He is still fairly young at just 30 years old and has a lot of fights left in him. He will need to take time to recoup and get back in there. He will need to show off against another ranked opponent that he deserves to be in there fighting against the best in the world. The sky is the limit for both of these bantamweight contenders and even in a loss neither one of these two fighter’s stocks has plummeted and the fans are excited to see what is next for these two.