Karim Benzema, the legendary French striker, has bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, reported by goal.com.

After an illustrious 14-year spell at the Bernabeu, Benzema played his final game for Real Madrid against Athletic Club on Sunday, marking the occasion with a goal from the penalty spot. The 35-year-old expressed his sentiments in a press conference on Tuesday, acknowledging his departure from the club that he had intended to retire with.

“It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club,” said Benzema. “I signed for Madrid, and I wanted to retire here, but it didn't happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really.”

Reports suggest that Benzema has already agreed to a lucrative three-year contract with Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League for the 2022-23 season. Interestingly, Al-Nassr, the runners-up in the league, currently boasts Benzema's former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad.

In addition to expressing gratitude to the Real Madrid faithful, Benzema also paid tribute to club president Florentino Perez, acknowledging his role in bringing him to the club from Lyon in 2009. Benzema marveled at Perez's ability to recruit footballing icons such as Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, emphasizing the profound impact they had on his career.

While Benzema was reportedly offered a one-year contract extension by Real Madrid, he made the decision to embark on a new adventure with Al-Ittihad as a free agent. It is anticipated that his arrival at the Saudi Arabian club will be celebrated with a grand presentation ceremony, mirroring the fanfare that accompanied Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January.

As Benzema leaves behind an extraordinary legacy at Real Madrid, he will forever be remembered as one of the club's most prolific goalscorers and influential figures. His passion and dedication to the team have endeared him to fans around the world, and his departure marks the end of an era for the Spanish giants.