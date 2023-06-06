Karim Benzema‘s transfer details have been revealed as the French forward officially signs a three-year contract with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, reported by goal.com. Karim Benzema's departure from Real Madrid comes after the club decided not to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, making him a free agent.

The mercurial striker spent 14 years at Real Madrid, but now he embarks on a new chapter in his career with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. According to AFP, Benzema has committed to a three-year deal with the Saudi club, which will keep him with them until 2026.

Al-Ittihad acted swiftly to secure the services of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner as part of their ambitious transfer plans. The Gulf state's clubs have been actively pursuing marquee signings, with Al-Hilal reportedly closing in on a world-record deal to acquire Lionel Messi, who is also available on a free transfer. Other clubs in the region are targeting up to seven other world superstars, further raising the profile of Saudi Arabian football.

Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad will reunite him with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, albeit as opponents battling for the Saudi Pro League crown. In the recently concluded season, Al-Ittihad edged out Ronaldo's Al-Nassr by three points to claim the league title, leaving the Portuguese star without a trophy in his first season with the club.

As Benzema bid farewell to Madrid, he did so in style, having contributed 23 goals in 33 games despite battling injuries throughout the season. At 35 years old, the Frenchman leaves Real Madrid as a decorated player, having won numerous trophies during his time at the club. His move to the Middle East marks a new chapter in his career as he enters the twilight stages of his illustrious playing days.